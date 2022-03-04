England team hold minute’s silence following the death of Shane Warne

Shane Warne

The England men’s team led the tributes pouring in for Australia great Shane Warne, who has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack.

Leg-spinner Warne – whose 708 Test wickets has only been surpassed by contemporary rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan – could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa.

England are currently in the Caribbean, preparing for a three-Test series against the West Indies.

And ahead of the final day of their warm-up against a Cricket West Indies President’s XI, the players and umpires stood in the middle for a minute’s silence in honour of Warne.

One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed Cricket. RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

David Lloyd, a former England coach and player, told talkSPORT: “Shane was generous to a fault. He lived life to the full, he was Peter Pan, but when it came to cricket, he was serious.

“He championed the game. He was serious about cricket but he wanted it to be fun. He wanted bowling to be fun, to smile at the opposition when they hit you for six.

“He had this God-given talent and he was so grateful for it that he always wanted to help other players.

David Lloyd hailed Warne as top of the tree (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Any young spinner who came into the game at whatever level, he would go and talk to them, work with them, give them a pat on the back.

“He was an immense character, but as a player he was top of the tree. For me, he’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

Fellow broadcaster Mark Nicholas told talkSPORT: “This is one of the greatest cricketers there has ever been, but more than that, one of the most inspirational sporting people there has ever been.

“He turned a whole generation around to a new rock-and-roll type of cricket, he played to a level never been seen before.

Mark Nicholas said Shane Warne ‘played to a level never seen before’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He was an entertainer and loved that so many people loved watching him play. He was an amazing guy with so much energy. The only consolation I can give is he gave his life a real good crack.

“I would say I would have trusted him with my life and would rate him as one of the great enthusiasts… of anything. He was up for anything.

“His stubbornness was great for the game, he didn’t compromise on anything he believed in.

“He gave so much for the sport but so many other areas.

“This is a desperate blow. I’m thinking of his mum and dad and kids, they are marvellous people.

“He was one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met and it’s just terrible.”

Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar proclaimed himself “shocked, stunned and miserable” at the news.

Tweeting a picture of the pair together at the Lord’s bicentenary match in 2014, Tendulkar added: “Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field.

“Will always treasure our on field duels and off field banter. You always had a special place for India and Indians had a special place for you.

“Gone too young!”

Fellow India batter Virat Kohli wrote: “Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball.”

? And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!My condolences goes out to his family.RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Former West Indies batting star Brian Lara described Warne as “one of the greatest” in a post.

He wrote: “(Broken heart emoji) and speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

“We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!! My condolences goes out to his family. RIP Warnie!! You will be missed.”

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true… Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Sir Viv Richards said there were “no words” to describe the news.