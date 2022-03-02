Sergiy Stakhovsky admits sporting sanctions alone will not stop Vladimir Putin

Sergiy Stakhovsky

Former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has joined the fight against the Russian invasion of his home country Ukraine, admits sporting sanctions alone will not stop Vladimir Putin’s army.

Stakhovsky, who was once ranked 31 in the world and defeated Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013, is among a number of athletes who have travelled to Ukraine to join the resistance effort.

“The support and even the restrictions and sanctions of the Russian federation in terms of sport, culture, is great, it’s working. I’m very sure it’s working,” Stakhovsky said.

Sergiy Stakhovsky has travelled to Ukraine (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But it doesn’t stop him from what he’s doing and somebody needs to put a stop to him.”

Stakhovsky was speaking to Good Morning Britain dressed in army fatigues in a stark reminder of the desperate situation in Ukraine.

He added: “I would never in my life believe that they would invade on a full scale. But that’s what Russia’s agenda is – to deliver chaos and instability in Europe.

“We are being punished because we want a better life and are reaching out to Europe.

“I am not really sure we can have a person in today’s world who has the capability of nuclear weapons. We are not sure what he is going to do next.”

Tennis’ governing bodies will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete under a neutral flag but both countries have been banned from international competition, including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

The Kremlin Cup, a joint ATP and WTA tournament due to be held in October, has also been suspended.

Elina Svitolina, left, dedicated her victory to the Ukrainian army (AP)

Ukraine’s women’s number one Elina Svitolina dedicated her victory over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the Monterrey Open to the Ukrainian army, and said she wanted to “unite” tennis behind her country.

Svitolina had initially refused to play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents due to the invasion of her homeland but relented after the decision from the governing bodies.

After her 6-2 6-1 win, the world number 15, playing in the blue and yellow of Ukraine’s flag, told a press conference: “I had a couple of meetings with the WTA and I was happy they answered the two things we wanted, the neutral flag and suspension of tournaments, so everything was done and that’s why I was on court tonight.

“It’s a special win, because what we are going through right now in Ukraine is terrifying. It’s been six days that we have been really struggling. All the Ukraine tennis players and Ukrainians in general have been really terrified.

Elina Svitolina had originally declined to play in the tournament (AP)

“For me, I’m not playing only for myself, I’m playing for my country. I’m playing for the help of the Ukrainian army and people in need, so this victory is very special. I’m playing for all Ukrainians.

“I think it’s my mission to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine, because what we’re going through is a horrible thing for all Ukrainians.