Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue his rehabilitation

UK & international sportsPublished:

Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.

Alun Wyn Jones will link up with Wales to continue his recovery from a shoulder injury
Alun Wyn Jones will link up with Wales to continue his recovery from a shoulder injury

Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week to continue his shoulder injury rehabilitation.

Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.

But the British and Irish Lions lock’s presence will doubtless give Wayne Pivac’s squad a lift in the extended build-up to facing France on Friday, March 11.

Wales sit fifth in the table after three matches, following Saturday’s 23-19 defeat by England.

Rhys Priestland has headed back to Cardiff due to injury, while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.

“Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Rugby due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation,” read a Wales statement.

Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti will head back to Cardiff to feature this weekend, with Aaron Wainwright released to the Dragons and Gareth Davies back with the Scarlets.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News