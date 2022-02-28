Notification Settings

EFL asks Derby administrators for ‘urgent update’ on funding for rest of season

UK & international sportsPublished:

A four-week extension to provide proof of funding was granted on January 27.

Derby's administrators have been asked to give the EFL an urgent funding update

The English Football League has asked Derby’s administrators for an “urgent update” on how the club will be funded for the rest of the season.

On January 27 the EFL and the Championship club’s administrators, Quantuma, agreed a four-week extension to the deadline to provide proof of funding.

The EFL has now stated that it has still not received this evidence, nor any information from the administrators concerning a preferred bidder.

“On January 27 the EFL and Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma, announced a four-week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season,” the league said in a statement.

“The administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder.”

