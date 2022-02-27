Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores again as Barcelona thump Athletic Bilbao

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target again for Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his fifth goal in three Barcelona matches in a 4-0 LaLiga win against Athletic Bilbao at the Nou Camp.

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 37th minute before substitute Ousmane Dembele doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Luuk De Jong netted a third in the closing stages, with Memphis Depay completing the rout in added time.

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his strike (Joan Monfort/AP)

Xavi’s Barcelona moved ahead of Atletico Madrid into fourth.

Sevilla reduced Real Madrid’s lead to six points following a 2-1 win against rivals Real Betis.

Ivan Rakitic scored from the penalty spot after 24 minutes, with Munir El Haddadi extending Sevilla’s advantage before the interval. Sergio Canales scored a consolation in stoppage time.

Yeremy Pino scored four times as Villarreal completed a 5-1 thrashing of Espanyol, while Aritz Elustondo’s strike secured a 1-0 win for Real Sociedad against Osasuna.

Yeremi Pino scores four goals in 53 minutes for Villarreal. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ A sensational display from the 19-year-old. ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/Pwgx4fQIoK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 27, 2022

Napoli moved to the summit of Serie A after Fabian Ruiz’s dramatic injury-time strike against Lazio.

Lorenzo Insigne scored for the visitors shortly after the hour mark before Pedro pulled one back with just two minutes remaining.

However, Ruiz struck a brilliant winner in the fourth minute of added time as Napoli joined AC Milan on 57 points.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a penalty in the ninth minute of added time as Roma secured a 1-0 win against Spezia.

Tammy Abraham celebrates after scoring a late winner for Roma (Tano Pecoraro/AP)

The hosts played the second half with 10 men after Kelvin Amian was sent off just before the interval.

Spezia looked to have done enough to take a point before Abraham tucked away from 12 yards at the death.

Cagliari ran out 2-1 winners against Torino, while Giovanni Simeone scored a second-half hat-trick in a 3-1 win for Verona against Venezia.

Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title aspirations were dealt a blow following a 1-1 draw at Augsburg.

Thorgan Hazard gave Dortmund the lead 10 minutes before the interval but substitute Noah Sarenren Bazee headed home from close range with a dozen minutes remaining.

The result leaves Dortmund eight points adrift of Bayern Munich following their slender 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

In the day’s other fixture, Christopher Nkunku scored with eight minutes left to fire RB Leipzig back into the top four following a 1-0 victory at Bochum.

In Ligue 1, Marseille moved back into second despite a 1-1 draw at struggling Troyes.

Dimitri Payet’s first-half penalty looked to have settled the match only for Yoann Touzghar to equalise in injury time.

Marseille are one point clear of third-placed Nice, but 15 points adrift of runaway leaders Paris St Germain.

Monaco suffered a setback in their quest for Champions League qualification after they conceded twice in the last seven minutes in a 2-1 home defeat to Reims.

Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring after 55 minutes before Kevin Volland converted into his own net with just six minutes left.

??? ?? ?????. Un scénario très difficile pour nos Rouge et Blanc… Prochain rendez-vous, dès mercredi face à Nantes en Coupe de France. ?-? ➥ #ASMSDR pic.twitter.com/XeBev3dnST — AS Monaco ?? (@AS_Monaco) February 27, 2022

Jean Lucas was then dismissed for the home side, with Nathanael Mbuku scoring a shock winner late on.