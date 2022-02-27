Marcelo Bielsa tributes and boxing controversy – Sunday’s sporting social

Thank you Marcelo for everything you have done for me.

You saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but most importantly as a person.

Wishing you all the best in your next chapter.

Gracias Marcelo Vamos Leeds Carajo!!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/efuWFv053T

— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) February 27, 2022