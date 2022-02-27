Notification Settings

Marcelo Bielsa tributes and boxing controversy – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

Leeds players thanked the Argentinian.

Marcelo Bielsa on the touchline
Marcelo Bielsa on the touchline

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27.

Football

The end of the Elland Road for the Argentinian.

A lethal combination.

John Toshack was in the thoughts of his former clubs.

Ian Wright and son enjoyed a Sunday league tribute act.

Teams continued to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Boxing

The Glasgow fight was mired in controversy.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the rugby.

Australia arrived in Pakistan.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard enjoyed herself.

Rugby Union

“A bet’s a bet big boy”.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was impressed with his new wheels.

Beautiful sunset.

Winter Olympics

There were some gold and silver medals at the Six Nations.

UK & international sports

