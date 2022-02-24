Manu Tuilagi and Nick Tompkins in battle of the centres at Twickenham

Manu Tuilagi v Nick Tompkins

England and Wales meet at Twickenham on Saturday in a Guinness Six Nations clash that is critical to both countries’ title aspirations.

The game will see powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi return to England’s starting line-up after injury, providing a major boost for Eddie Jones’ team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Tuilagi’s midfield battle in opposition to Wales’ Nick Tompkins.

Manu Tuilagi – Sale Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 30

Caps: 46

Debut: versus Wales, 2011

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 17st 4lbs

Points: 95 (19 tries)

Tuilagi has had an injury-hit career, but there are few more destructive midfield forces than the Sale centre when he is fit and firing. Tuilagi made his England debut against Wales in 2011, and his last Six Nations appearance came when Wales visited Twickenham in 2020, a game that saw him score a try before he was later sent off by referee Ben O’Keeffe. Tuilagi has been pivotal to some of England’s finest wins in the last 10 years – notably a stunning 2019 World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand – and now fully fit again following hamstring trouble, head coach Jones will unleash him in game three of the Six Nations campaign. Wales are on red alert.

Nick Tompkins – Saracens

Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is a key part of Wales’ midfield armoury (David Davies/PA)

Position: Centre

Age: 27

Caps: 18

Debut: versus Italy, 2020

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 13st 5lbs

Points: 10 (two tries)