Louis Rees-Zammit left out and Taulupe Faletau recalled for Wales’ England clash

Taulupe Faletau has been recalled for Wales' Six Nations clash against England

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has left out wing Louis Rees-Zammit and recalled number eight Taulupe Faletau for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.

Rees-Zammit is replaced by a fit-again Josh Adams, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.

Faletau makes his first Wales appearance for 11 months, having proved his fitness following a long-term ankle injury by playing in Bath’s last two Gallagher Premiership matches against Wasps and Leicester.

• Team Announcement • Here's your Wales squad to face England at Twickenham in the third round of the #GuinnessSixNations. ➥Diwrnod arbennig i Alex Cuthbert yn cael ei 50fed cap a dychweliad Taulupe Faletau yn Rhif 8 yn Twickenham.#ENGvWAL — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 24, 2022

He returns in a reshaped back-row, with Ross Moriarty switching to blindside flanker and Taine Basham lining up at openside. Jac Morgan, who made his Test debut against Scotland 12 days ago, is on the bench.

Pivac has retained Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins as his centre combination, while there are call-ups among the replacements for Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Dragons prop Leon Brown.

Players with English clubs are released back to them if they are not involved in a Wales matchday 23, so Gloucester star Rees-Zammit will be available for the Premiership appointment with Leicester on Saturday.

He is one of the most exciting players in European rugby, collecting four tries during last season’s Six Nations and being picked for the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour.

Louis Rees-Zammit has been left out of the Wales team to face England (Nigel French/PA)

The 21-year-old has carved out a reputation for scoring dazzling solo tries, which he underlined with a breathtaking touchdown against Fiji during this season’s Autumn Nations Series.