It’s a knockout: England adopt ‘quarter-final’ mentality in Six Nations

England face Wales in a crunch Six Nations match on Saturday

England enter Saturday’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations match against Wales with the mindset that they are now playing knockout rugby.

Each side has won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures, turning the Twickenham collision into a must-win encounter if they are to remain in title contention.

Once Wales have been negotiated, England must face Ireland and France and attack coach Martin Gleeson knows there is no margin for error.

“It’s a big game and we’re treating it like a quarter-final. We have to target three wins. It’s knockout stages for us. If we don’t get the result on Saturday, we’re out,” Gleeson said.

“We know Wales fight really hard and will make it really difficult for us, so we’ve got to go into this with a quarter-final mentality and go after Wales. We’re going after them.”

England enter the round three clash with an almost fully fit squad, with only uncapped Bath prospect Orlando Bailey unavailable because of a hamstring strain.

All other members of the 35-strong group assembled at their Surrey base came through Tuesday’s training session, giving head coach Eddie Jones options in selection for Thursday’s team announcement.

Courtney Lawes is on course to make his return as his comeback from concussion gathers pace and Jones faces a decision on whether to reinstate the Lions flanker as captain.

Courtney Lawes could regain the captaincy against Wales (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tom Curry deputised against Scotland and Italy in Lawes’ absence and England have been impressed with the maturity he has shown in the role.

“Tom’s led with his actions. His stint against Italy was immense. He was all over the place. He broke records for his GPS for the amount of work he got through,” Gleeson said.

“He’s been really good for us and whether he’s captain or not, he’ll continue to be a pivotal part of the team.

“Courtney’s been brilliant. He started training again a little while ago and he’s been ramping it up slowly.

“He was back out there today (Tuesday) doing what he does – leading by example. It was great to see.”

The biggest lift is supplied by Manu Tuilagi as the bulldozing Sale centre continues to prove his fitness after three months out with a torn hamstring.

Tuilagi’s availability comes just as England face make or break in their Six Nations title quest and he is likely to be restored to the centres alongside Henry Slade, giving the midfield the balance it lacked in rounds one and two.

“Manu adds lot – his physical presence, his footwork, his leg speed. The things he can do, not many other people can do. That gives you a new dimension to play off. It’s great having him back in the mix for selection,” Gleeson said.

“He gives us that little bit of flexibility in what we can do. Sladey and Manu played really well together in the autumn and have done previously.