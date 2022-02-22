Alexander Zverev and Jenson Brooksby play out latest ever finish to pro match

Alex Zverev was embroiled in an overnight battle in Acapulco

Alexander Zverev and Jenson Brooksby created history in Acapulco as their overnight tussle at the Mexican Open became the latest ever finish to a professional match, ending shortly before 5am local time.

The German second seed claimed a 3-6 7-6 (10) 6-2 victory in the best part of three and half hours, eclipsing the 2008 Australian Open match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis, which finished at 4.34am.

REMARKABLE ?@AlexZverev defeats Brooksby 3-6 7-6 6-2 in 3 hours 19 minutes at 4.55am in Acapulco – the latest finish in tennis history!#AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/yn7l3RUaQE — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 22, 2022

A late conclusion was always on the cards as the match did not start until 1.30am but, when Amercian Brooksby won the first set in 43 minutes, bedtime appeared relatively close.

However, it was a 111-minute second set that did the damage, with Zverev saving two match points in a mammoth tie-break before sending it to a decider.