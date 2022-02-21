Andy Murray battles from set down to overcome Christopher O’Connell in Dubai

Dubai Tennis Championship

Andy Murray needed to come from a set down to defeat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The former world number one dropped the opening set on a tie-break but hit back to triumph 6-7 (4) 6-3 7-5 for a 699th career victory.

It was a hard-fought return to winning ways after the chastening 6-0 6-1 defeat Murray suffered against Roberto Bautista Agut in Qatar last week.

The Scot cut a frustrated figure as he threw his racket to the floor after he was easily passed to give O’Connell, ranked 158, two break points at 4-4 in the first set.

He saved the first, but the racket hit the deck again as he punched a forehand wide to hand his opponent the break.

Andy Murray cut a frustrated figure at times (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

It seemed to provide the spark Murray needed, though, as he bounced back immediately by forcing two break points and converted the second to level the set.

However, the 34-year-old was unable to take advantage of a mini-break in the tie-break and the racket was flying once more as he gave up the opening set after a 68-minute slog.

A break to love at the start of the second improved Murray’s mood and he dropped just five points on serve on his way to levelling the match.

The three-time grand slam champion had to dig deep to get out of trouble at 4-4 in the decider, saving four break points to stay afloat.

"People keep telling me to keep playing as long as you can, nothing will replace it" We couldn't agree more, @andy_murray ? @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/m35ww2Run8 — LTA (@the_LTA) February 21, 2022

A stunning get to pass O’Connell down the line brought up three match points, and the crowd to its feet, and Murray converted the second to complete a marathon victory in just under three hours.

Murray, still battling his way back up the rankings following his career-saving hip surgery, said on court: “I enjoyed the result. What went on in the middle was not so easy.

“I was very frustrated early in the match. I couldn’t quite find may game and he was dictating a lot of the rallies. But I managed to serve a little bit better as the match went along and that helped me a lot.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of ex-players and they keep telling me keep playing as long as I can, nothing will replace it. I still feel like I can compete at the highest level.

“It’s not easy. Physically it’s very challenging for me but winning matches like that is obviously very satisfying.”