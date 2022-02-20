Eve Muirhead pays tribute to her Great Britain gold medal team-mates

Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff celebrate winning curling gold

Eve Muirhead paid tribute to her fellow team members after Great Britain swept to their first Olympic curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s historic triumph in 2002.

Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith all earned their places in the team following a rigorous selection process that was whittled down from a final list of nine.

Here are Muirhead’s thoughts on each of her gold medal-winning team-mates in turn:

MUIRHEAD ON WRIGHT

Eve Muirhead (left) hugs team-mate Vicky Wright after winning curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Vicky is like the mother within the team. She is a nurse so she is always someone we go to if we’re not feeling well. She is a wonderful person and she would give her right arm to help anyone.”

MUIRHEAD ON DODDS

Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds en route to curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Jen will have been disappointed to come away from the mixed doubles (without a medal) but that shows her strength as a character, to come away from finishing fourth to having a gold medal around her neck. She’s an incredible curler and a great team player in every way.”

MUIRHEAD ON DUFF

Hailey Duff during Great Britain’s women’s curling final win against Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Hailey is new to this team – she came from not even the podium programme and here she is at the Olympic Games. She is a phenomenal curler with so much talent, and I can see her back on her on the podium.”

MUIRHEAD ON SMITH

Alternate Mili Smith (second from right) celebrates with her Great Britain team-mates and coaches David Murdoch and Kirstian Lindstrom (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).