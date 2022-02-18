Team GB curlers shine and Whizzy Rascal causes mayhem – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 18.
Football
CR7 was “relaxed and comfortable”.
A special day.
Gary Neville turned 47.
He enjoyed a tackle in his day.
Gary Lineker was dishing out the dad jokes.
Too windy for football?
James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick prowess has impressed Juan Mata.
Cricket
England climbed a mountain.
KP got more than he bargained for.
Alex Hales, the weatherman.
Jack Leach was well rewarded.
Virat Kohli hailed India’s character.
Darts
An astonishing night for Gerwyn Price.
The praise rolled in.
Poor old James Wade!
Rugby League
Whizzy Rascal caused mayhem at the rugby.
Formula One
Mercedes unveiled their new car and their return to silver.
Valtteri Bottas settled in at Alfa Romeo.
Daniel Ricciardo celebrated a new US deal.
Charles Leclerc was flying.
Winter Olympics
Great Britain reached the final.
Laura Kenny enjoyed the action.
Cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave was going hard in training.
Pic of the day?
Snooker
Michael Holt was not happy with Joe Perry.