Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo to sit out Cardiff game after suffering cut eyelid

Uilisi Halaholo

Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has suffered a laceration to the eyelid ahead of next week’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England.

Halaholo sustained the injury in training and will now remain in camp with Wayne Pivac’s squad instead of being released to Cardiff this weekend as planned.

The Welsh Rugby Union said: “Following a laceration to the eyelid sustained in training on Tuesday, Uilisi Halaholo will remain with the Wales squad this week for monitoring rather than being released to Cardiff Rugby.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has chosen to keep centre Uilisi Halaholo in camp after the centre suffered a laceration to an eyelid (Niall Carson/PA)

The PA news agency understands Wales are confident that New Zealand-born Halaholo will be available for the Twickenham clash on February 26.

Halaholo was due to have been one of six Wales players released from camp this weekend to get minutes under their belt ahead of the England game.

Cardiff pair Rhys Carre and James Ratti are available for Friday’s United Rugby Championship home game with Zebre.

Wales captain Dan Biggar breaks through during Saturday’s 20-17 Guinness Six Nations win over Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

Ospreys outside-half Gareth Anscombe, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts will also rejoin the Wales squad after weekend games.