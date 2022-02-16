Victoria backed to ‘do something a bit different’ for 2026 Commonwealth Games

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir

Victoria have been backed to host an “innovative” Commonwealth Games with multiple village sites after discussions were opened with the Australian state about holding the quadrennial event in 2026.

An announcement by the Commonwealth Games Federation on Tuesday revealed an exclusive dialogue period had been entered between the governing body, the south-eastern Australia state and Commonwealth Games Australia.

It means Victoria are in pole position to host the 2026 Games, with new CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir set to visit the state on Monday for a two-week trip with the expectation the multi-sport event will head Down Under for a sixth time.

Following ongoing discussions, an exclusive dialogue period has been agreed upon with the State of Victoria in Australia and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGAus) to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Read more ⬇️#CommonwealthSport | @VicGovAu | @CommGamesAUS — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) February 15, 2022

Sadleir told the PA news agency: “We have just gone through a major milestone in signing a heads of agreement to talk about an exclusive negotiation and discussion period over the next two months with the State of Victoria and Commonwealth Games Australia, which is really exciting.

“They came to meet with us pre-Christmas to talk about their vision for where they wanted to pitch in terms of an innovative new Games which was very much aligned with what we came out with for the 2026/2030 roadmap. From all sides, it is a great opportunity to do something a bit different.”

A new strategic roadmap was announced by the governing body in October which would allow hosts of the 2026 and 2030 Games greater flexibility in choosing suitable programmes, with only athletics and swimming made compulsory sports.

The provision of a bespoke athletes’ village was also deemed no longer a requirement, with a greater desire for ready-made facilities to be used.

“One of the real challenges when people host multi-sport events of this nature is they spend significant amounts of money on capex build but the roadmap talks about how you don’t need to do that and we should look at what you already have,” said Sadleir, who won swimming bronze at the 1986 Games.

“There have been hints that have come out from Australia about how this Games will be predominantly regionally based so they are definitely looking at economic development and social development across the state rather than having it in one place, so that is a unique situation.

“It does mean there will be multiple village sites and hubs of excitement.”

With Victoria set to host the 2026 Games, it brings a long-winded saga to an end.

Birmingham had originally set sights on the 23rd edition of the multi-sport event before they were given the chance to put on this summer’s tournament after Durban was stripped of the 2022 Games in 2017.

Sadleir worked at the 2006 Games in Melbourne and declared the event in the capital of Victoria one of the highlights of the six Commonwealth Games she has attended. She will return there on Monday for a two-week trip with CGF president Dame Louise Martin set to join her in March.

When former New Zealand synchronised swimmer Sadleir started her role with the governing body in November, sorting the destination of the 2026 Games was high on her list of priorities.

She added: “With Birmingham putting up their hands and coming forward after the changes that needed to take place with Durban, the piece of work that took place before I started and that was signed off by the general assembly – the roadmap – was really to try to reposition the Games and make it something that was more innovative and more flexible.

“It was definitely more of an opportunity for a state, a country or a city to flip it and think about it in terms of legacy and impact on social change with an amazing sporting event put on top of it.

“That was what stimulated the people from the state and they would say very strongly to anyone that the roadmap document and the flexibility put in there was the stimulus for them to come and talk to us.

“We are really excited about that because it is a long-term change and transformation programme we are looking at in terms of innovation for the Games.”

The Government and CGA will now develop Victoria’s Games submission for March, when confirmation of the state being the next host is expected, and then focus will firmly shift to the summer when Birmingham host the 22nd edition of the tournament.

“There has been so much work, so much passion from so many people going into what will be an amazing Games in Birmingham,” Sadleir said.