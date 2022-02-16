Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Elise Christie poised to come out of retirement for 2026 Winter Olympics bid

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 31-year-old said she had not been able to make peace with the Games.

Elise Christie
Elise Christie

Great Britain’s Elise Christie has vowed to do everything she can to return to competitive skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Christie announced her retirement from short track in December, just two weeks after her bid to qualify for the ongoing Games in Beijing effectively came to an end.

The 31-year-old, who crashed out of all three of her races in Pyeongchang in 2018, said at the time “part of my heart will always be missing”, having failed to crown her career with an Olympic medal.

Elise Christie
Great Britain’s Elise Christie (left) crashes out in the short-track semi-final at the 2018 Winter Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

Christie won three world titles in Rotterdam in 2017, becoming both the first British and European woman to do so. She won four world silver and five bronze medals, and 10 European titles.

Asked on Wednesday if she had made peace with the Olympics, Christie told BBC Sport: “No. I thought I had.

“Watching the 500 metres event the other day, I’ve made a vow I’m going to do everything I can to try to get back out at the next one.

“It’s not going to be easy and it’s not something I can say I’ll definitely be able to do because I don’t have the financial backing to do it at the minute.

“If I were to try to do it again, I’d still skate for Britain but trying to do it training somewhere else and only focusing on the sprint distances.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News