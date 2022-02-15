Notification Settings

Starc’s wrong un and Biles gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden and Conor McGregor chilled out.

Mitchell Starc and Simone Biles

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Football

Christian Eriksen reflected on a lovely 30th birthday.

Jacob Ramsey was feeling privileged.

Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden.

John Terry was not happy with Neil Warnock.

Joey Barton and Nigel Owens exchanged messages.

Six and counting for N’Golo Kante.

Cheikhou Kouyate got a hero’s welcome.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had his say.

What a point!

Cricket

Not Mitchell Starc’s best delivery.

Motor Racing

Happy 24th birthday George Russell.

A new era for Williams.

Jenson Button was a fan.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles got engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

Winter Olympics

Group shot.

Strike a pose!

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

