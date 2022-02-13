Superb Caroline Weir winner earns Manchester City derby victory

Manchester City’s Caroline Weir, left, celebrates her derby winner with her team-mates

Caroline Weir’s superb late goal earned Manchester City a 1-0 Women’s Super League win over derby rivals Manchester United.

Weir stepped off the substitutes’ bench to chip home the winner from 25 yards to seal Gareth Taylor’s side a deserved victory and boost their Champions League hopes.

City have closed to within four points of the top three, while they have yet to lose in the WSL to United, who were promoted three years ago.

Weir has now scored in all three of City’s home league games against United, including two winners.

United, hoping to finish above their rivals for the first time, lost their first game on the road this season.

Tottenham leapfrogged United into third place after a dominant second-half display in a 2-0 win at bottom club Birmingham.

Ashleigh Neville and Ria Percival were both on target for Tottenham, who climbed to within four points of leaders Arsenal and two behind second-placed Chelsea.

Brighton halted a seven-game winless league run by cruising to a 4-1 victory against Reading.

Kayleigh Green’s double either side of the break put Brighton in control and further goals from Aileen Whelan and Emma Koivisto secured the points before Amalie Eikeland’s late consolation for the visitors.

First-half goals from Emily Gielnik and Ramona Petzelberger boosted Aston Villa’s survival hopes in a 2-0 victory at Everton, who slipped to a fourth straight defeat.

Leicester also gave themselves a big lift in the relegation fight as they brushed aside West Ham in a 3-0 home win.