Heavy snow postpones Kirsty Muir’s second shot at Olympic medal

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir after speaking to the media

Kirsty Muir’s second shot at claiming an Olympic medal has been put on hold after heavy snow-fall caused the postponement of women’s ski-slopestyle qualifying at Genting Snow Park.

With no improvement forecast, officials took the decision to re-schedule the event for Monday morning, with the equivalent men’s competition pushed back to the following day.

The 17-year-old finished fifth in the women’s freestyle Big Air on Tuesday, raising hopes of a first British medal in her favourite event. Team-mate Katie Summerhayes was also scheduled to compete.

Conditions forced the cancellation of women’s downhill training, while 33 competitors – over one third of the field – failed to complete the first run of the men’s giant-slalom.