Bruce Mouat impressed as ‘pretty relentless’ curlers bounce back against Norway

Bruce Mouat's men's curling team

Bruce Mouat’s curling team bounced back from a disappointing start to the day to sink in-form Norway and send a statement of intent on the third day of the round-robin competition in Beijing.

Despite a tight 9-7 loss to the United States in the morning session, Great Britain looked in top form in the evening session as they swept aside the Norwegians 8-3.

Mouat, whose team now have Saturday off before returning for a double-header on Sunday, said: “They are really good side but we’re playing really well and that was clinical, and it was important to bounce back from the defeat to the USA.

Bruce Mouat bounced back from a morning defeat to the United States (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This was a really important game for ironing out the kinks in our game, all four of us were firing on all cylinders and that really gives us some momentum.

“We controlled the game from the start and established ourselves, we were pretty relentless and never gave up.”

Eve Muirhead bemoaned a “frustrating” morning after her team lost their second of three round-robin games 9-7 to South Korea.

Eve Muirhead’s team sunk to defeat against South Korea (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 31-year-old looked to have turned the tie in her favour when she stole two in the eighth end, but they gave away four in the next and could not claw back the deficit.

“That’s a frustrating one to take,” admitted Muirhead, who next faces an important clash with the United States on Saturday evening.

“We’ve got to move on. We’ve only played three games and we’ve been in this position before.