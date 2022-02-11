Bahrain Grand Prix to remain on Formula One calendar until 2036

Esteban Ocon at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir

Formula One has announced that the Bahrain Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2036.

The contract extension is the longest of F1 owners’ Liberty Media’s five-year reign.

The Sakhir circuit joined the schedule in 2004 during Bernie Ecclestone’s rule, becoming the first F1 race in the Middle East.

BREAKING: The Bahrain Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2036! ?️#F1 pic.twitter.com/eThvkzVOlc — Formula 1 (@F1) February 11, 2022

The race was cancelled in 2011 amid civil unrest in the country but has been an ever-present on the calendar since.

For the second consecutive season, Bahrain will stage the first race of a record-breaking 23-round campaign, with Max Verstappen opening his championship defence in the Gulf Kingdom on March 20.

“I am delighted we will be racing at the Bahrain International Circuit until 2036 where more incredible racing and excitement will be on show to thrill our fans,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

We are incredibly honoured to announce that Formula 1 today confirmed that Bahrain will stay on the calendar through until 2036 inclusive, extending F1 in Bahrain by a further 10 years. All details at https://t.co/T9mOq5Taj0#F1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/aT4Sa8QTFU — Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) February 11, 2022

“Since 2004 we have had some fantastic races in Sakhir and we cannot wait to be back there for the start of the 2022 championship as we begin a new era for the sport.