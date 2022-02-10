Notification Settings

Jamie Ritchie ruled out of the remainder of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign

Published:

The flanker sustained a hamstring injury in the win over England.

WP Nel

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend’s victory over England, and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed, while announcing the team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, that his campaign is over.

In one of five changes to the side that started the Calcutta Cup match, Ritchie will be replaced by Exeter’s Sam Skinner for this weekend’s trip to the Principality Stadium.

There are three changes to Gregor Townsend’s front row for the match in Cardiff, with Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally.

Scotland v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland’s James Ritchie (left) will miss the remainder of this year’s Six Nations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Glasgow’s Sione Tuipulotu comes in to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre.

Zander Fagerson, George Turner and Rory Sutherland drop to the bench, while Sam Johnson has been released to play for Glasgow on Friday.

Edinburgh’s Grant Gilchrist will win his 50th cap at lock.

Glasgow flanker Rory Darge is among the substitutes and will win his first cap if he gets off the bench. Scrum-half Ben White, who scored a debut try against England last weekend, is again a replacement, alongside Blair Kinghorn and Cam Redpath.



