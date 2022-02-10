Notification Settings

Declan Rice lays down a challenge – Thursday's sporting social

Published:

Jofra Archer let sleeping dogs lie.

Declan Rice
Declan Rice

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 10.

Football

Wilfried Zaha reflected on a bad night.

Aston Villa were not going to let the birthday of one of their European Cup winners pass unnoticed.

Norwich brushed off the disappointment of seeing two Premier League points slip by recalling a derby day victory.

It’s nearly time for Wayne Rooney’s documentary to be released.

Declan Rice was ready to put his punditry skills to the test.

Chelsea remembered some Didier Drogba magic.

Chloe Kelly celebrated a new deal.

Manchester United showed off their new training kit.

Cricket

Jofra Archer was… relaxing.

Ben Stokes unveiled his new profile picture.

Rugby union

England looked back on a spectacular try from Jonny May.

Formula One

Aston Martin unveiled their 2022 car.

Winter Olympics

There was reason for cheer for Britain’s curlers.

UK & international sports

