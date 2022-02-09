KP mocks England squad and Mendy returns a hero – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.
Football
A triumphant return for Edouard Mendy.
Peter Crouch praised Newcastle’s fans.
Bukayo Saka enjoyed his night at the Brits.
Nice words from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Charlie Austin posed a question.
Michail Antonio hailed a big win for West Ham.
Winter Olympics
Sir Matthew Pinsent was impressed.
Natasha McKay was having a ball in Beijing.
Scottish curler Hammy McMillan was pumped for action.
A new Olympic sport?
Ten-year challenge accepted.
Cricket
Ben Stokes was gaming.
Kevin Pietersen was not a fan of England’s Test squad.
Before he hit the course.
Kate Cross provided a fitness update.
Cycling
Not a bad view for Geraint Thomas.
Formula One
Lando Norris signed a new deal at McLaren.
MMA
Conor McGregor had a laugh.