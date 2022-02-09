Farrell Treacy’s luck runs out after reaching 1500m short-track final

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day One

Farrell Treacy rode his luck to reach the final of the men’s 1500m short-track speed skating event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who was late arriving at the Games after battling coronavirus, nudged through his quarter-final and was then advanced again after two of his rivals were penalised in their semi-final race.

Treacy’s appearance on the start-list for a potentially farcical 10-man final evoked memories of Australia’s Steven Bradbury, who swept to gold in Salt Lake City in 2002 when all four of his rivals crashed on the final bend.

Amazing result as Farrell Treacy finishes 9th in the 1500m final. What an fantastic achievement ?? pic.twitter.com/p7qHumh79E — British Ice Skating (@BritishIceSkate) February 9, 2022

But the Briton’s fortune ran out in a relatively serene and incident-free final which was won by Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea, with Treacy trailing in a distant ninth place.