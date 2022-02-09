Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Farrell Treacy’s luck runs out after reaching 1500m short-track final

UK & international sportsPublished:

Treacy thought he had been eliminated in the semi-finals, only to earn a place in the final after two of his rivals were penalised.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day One
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day One

Farrell Treacy rode his luck to reach the final of the men’s 1500m short-track speed skating event at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, who was late arriving at the Games after battling coronavirus, nudged through his quarter-final and was then advanced again after two of his rivals were penalised in their semi-final race.

Treacy’s appearance on the start-list for a potentially farcical 10-man final evoked memories of Australia’s Steven Bradbury, who swept to gold in Salt Lake City in 2002 when all four of his rivals crashed on the final bend.

But the Briton’s fortune ran out in a relatively serene and incident-free final which was won by Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea, with Treacy trailing in a distant ninth place.

Nevertheless it marked an upturn in fortunes for Treacy, who admitted after his 1000m exit on Monday that he mistakenly thought the bell had sounded for the last lap.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News