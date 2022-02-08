Wales to head to South Africa for summer series

Wales v South Africa

Wales will play a three-Test series against world champions South Africa this summer.

SA Rugby announced games in Pretoria on July 2, Bloemfontein a week later and Cape Town on July 16.

It will be Wales’ first trip to South Africa since 2014, when they lost 38-16 in Durban, before suffering a 31-30 defeat in Nelspruit.

Wales have won four of their last six Tests against the Springboks, but lost on all 10 occasions in South Africa.

?? BREAKING! Boks' home schedule for 2022 locked in3️⃣ Tests against @WelshRugbyUnion in July in Pretoria, Bloem and CT? @AllBlacks return to SA for the first time since 2018? More here: https://t.co/saIwBY6iG7#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/dbnU1WqYha — Springboks (@Springboks) February 8, 2022

After the Wales Test series, South Africa kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand on August 6.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said: “It’s exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team.

“Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules.