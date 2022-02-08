Today at the Winter Olympics: Great Britain’s wait for a first medal continues

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Four

Great Britain’s wait for a medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics goes on.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds saw their hopes of bronze in the mixed doubles curling dashed by a 9-3 defeat to Sweden, while 17-year-old Kirsty Muir finished fifth in the freestyle big air final.

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir during the women’s freeski Big Air final in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

China’s Eileen Gu delighted home fans by taking gold in that event as ‘Quad King’ Nathan Chen showed why he is figure skating royalty with a world-record performance at the Capital Indoor Arena.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Tuesday in Beijing – and the highlights still to come.

Star of the day

There is no doubt Eileen Gu has ice in her veins. Gu, known as China’s ‘Snow Princess’, was under immense pressure in the freestyle big air final as her country held its collective breath. But the US-born 18-year-old attempted and landed a 1620 – four and a half rotations – for the first time in her competitive career to beat France’s Tess Ledeux to gold.

Fail of the day

Double defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with disappointment after a poor performance in the men’s figure skating competition (David J. Phillip/AP)

Reigning champion Yuzuru Hanyu suffered a nightmare in his expected gold medal battle with Nathan Chen. Hanyu – bidding to become the first man to win three consecutive titles since 1928 – said he failed to attempt his opening quadruple salchow because of a divot in the ice. The Japanese skater finished the day down in eighth place, while his American rival Chen delivered a world record score of 113.97 to put him firmly on course for gold.

Picture of the day

Japan’s Remi Koyama flips over Czech Republic goalkeeper Klara Peslarova during a failed shoot-out attempt in their preliminary round women’s hockey game (Petr David Josek/AP)

Social media moment

