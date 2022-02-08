Notification Settings

Manchester City trio will be fined for not inviting me, jokes Pep Guardiola

Footage has emerged of players including Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester city centre on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola feels his players have been unfairly treated after footage emerged of them on a night out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked that some of his players will be fined for going on a night out – because he was not invited.

Footage has emerged on social media of players including Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester city centre on Sunday. There were claims Grealish was denied entry.

Grealish and Phil Foden were reportedly disciplined after arriving at training in a poor state following a night out in December but Guardiola has no issues on this occasion.

Jack Grealish was among the players in the video (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The City boss said: “I’m so upset – because they didn’t invite me! I don’t like it. Hopefully next time they can invite me and do the dinner correctly at 8 o’clock.

“The video didn’t show exactly what happened – dinner together, sober, enjoying (time) with their mates and some of the backroom staff.

“The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me!”

Asked if he felt the players had been unfairly treated over this incident, Guardiola said: “In this case, yes.”

