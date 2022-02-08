How James Anderson and Stuart Broad rank against other bowling partnerships

England's most prolific wicket-takers James Anderson (right) and Stuart Broad

England have left out James Anderson and Stuart Broad from their Test squad to tour the West Indies next month.

With the long-standing new-ball duo aged 39 and 35 respectively, they may be nearing the end of their time together in England whites.

In 126 Tests together they shared 944 wickets at a combined average of 26.75 and will go down as one of the great bowling partnerships. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of their rivals to that claim.

Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath (Australia, 1993-2007)

Glenn McGrath, left, and Shane Warne (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tests together: 104

Wickets: 1,011

Average: 23.13

The ultimate odd couple underpinned Australia’s period of dominance with a beguiling mix and match of styles and personalities. In Warne they had one of the sport’s most colourful and unpredictable characters, who single-handedly lit a spark under the art of leg-spin. In the relentless McGrath they could call on the surest of sure things in terms of pace bowling technique and temperament. Between them they could make any surface a batsman’s nightmare.

Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka 1994-2009)

Muttiah Muralitharan, right, is the top wicket-taker in Test history (Gareth Copley/PA)

Tests: 95

Wickets: 895

Average: 25.05

Muralitharan’s mark of 800 victims is unlikely to ever be beaten, with the mystery spinner overcoming controversy around his idiosyncratic bowling action to become the game’s most prolific wicket-taker. In a country dominated by spin, Vaas stands alone as Sri Lanka’s greatest seamer and was a reliably classy foil for Murali over 15 years.

Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh (West Indies 1988-2000)

Brothers in arms Curtly Ambrose, left, and Courtney Walsh (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Tests: 95

Wickets: 762

Average: 22.71

The annals of Caribbean cricket are well decorated with pace greats, at least half a dozen of whom are considered as good or better than this pair. What stands Ambrose and Walsh apart from the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Wes Hall is their longevity and shared body of work. From young firebrands to flag-carrying veterans, they saw it all together.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis (Pakistan 1989-2002)

Waqar Younis, left, and Wasim Akram (Nick Potts/PA)

Tests: 61

Wickets: 559

Average: 22.16

A dream combination. Wasim brought the left-arm angle, control of the seam and ability to vary speed, while Waqar’s booming yorker, raw pace and use of reverse swing were the stuff of legend. When the duo was on song, there was simply nowhere for batsmen to hide.

Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson (Australia 1972-82)

Dennis Lillee, left, and Jeff Thomson (PA)

Tests: 26

Wickets: 217

Average: 27.30