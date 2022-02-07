Today at the Winter Olympics: Bronze at best for GB curlers after last-four loss

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffered semi-final heartache

Great Britain’s hopes of Winter Olympics gold in the mixed curling were ended as a 6-5 semi-final defeat to Norway sent Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat into the bronze medal match.

But Team GB were boosted as 17-year-old Kirsty Muir reached the freestyle Big Air competition with a series of impressive jumps.

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir flies through the air during the women’s freestyle qualification event on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin suffered an early setback in her bid for multiple gold medals, while Russia’s Kamila Valieva made figure skating history by becoming the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Monday in Beijing.

Star of the day

Scottish teenager Kirsty Muir soared into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air competition. Muir, at 17 the youngest member of Team GB’s 50-strong squad in Beijing, produced an incredible first jump, which saw her score of 89.25 only bettered by France’s former World Cup winner Tess Ledeux. Muir’s final tally of 157.50 left her less than six points adrift of third-placed Anastasia Tatalina, of Russia, and dreaming of being on the podium again after winning silver at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Fail of the day

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin looks down after skiing off course during the women’s giant slalom event in Beijing (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Mikaela Shiffrin’s Olympic giant slalom title defence lasted lasted just five turns on Xiaohaituo Mountain. The 26-year-old is competing in all five alpine skiing disciplines in Beijing and bidding to become the first American skier to win three golds in a single winter Games. But two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin was one of 22 skiers that failed to finish after missing a gate 11 seconds into her run. Sweden’s Sara Hector went on to take gold.

Picture of the day

Ireland’s Jack Gower competes in the Olympic men’s downhill event (Michael Kappeler via DPA)

Social media moment

HISTORY MADE! 15-year-old Kamila Valieva becomes the first woman to land a quadruple jump at an Olympic Games. ?#Beijing2022 #figureskating pic.twitter.com/zHxRiETNfi — Olympics (@Olympics) February 7, 2022

What’s on tomorrow