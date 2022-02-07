Paul Collingwood’s playing and coaching career highlights

Paul Collingwood

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been appointed interim head coach for their Test tour of the West Indies next month.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of his playing and coaching career.

At the double in Australia

Collingwood celebrates his double century during the 2006 Ashes (Gareth Copley/PA)

During the 2006 Ashes Collingwood became just the third Englishman to score a double century in Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. Although the hosts went on to win the match by six wickets, and went on to complete a 5-0 series whitewash, Collingwood scored 206 runs in 392 balls in the first innings, with Kevin Pietersen scoring 158 alongside him.

World T20 champions

Collingwood captained England to World T20 glory in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Collingwood led England to their first global championship success in 2010 as they were crowned World T20 champions in the Caribbean, beating Australia by seven wickets in the final. Set a target of 147, Craig Kieswetter’s 63 and 47 from Kevin Pietersen took England to the brink of victory, which Collingwood himself sealed with 18 balls remaining.

Service at Durham

Collingwood captained Durham to a County Championship title in 2013 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Collingwood made 304 first-class appearances in 23 years at Durham, amassing 16,844 runs and taking 164 wickets. He took over as captain from Phil Mustard in 2012, after the end of his Test and one-day international career, and won the County Championship title in 2013. The all-rounder also led Durham to victory in the 2014 Royal London One-Day Cup, beating Warwickshire by three wickets in the final.

2010/11 Ashes and retirement

Collingwood was part of the England Test team which won the 2010/11 Ashes in Australia (Gareth Copley/PA)

Collingwood played all five Tests in England’s 3-1 Ashes win in 2010/11, their first series win in Australia in 24 years. Despite the team’s success, however, Collingwood struggled with the bat, making just 83 runs in six innings at an average of 13.83. He retired from Test cricket at the end of the series.

Coaching with England

Collingwood has previous experience in the England coaching set-up (Mike Egerton/PA)