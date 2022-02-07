Notification Settings

John Terry remembers Wayne Rooney challenge – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

John Terry and Wayne Rooney
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.

Football

Sadio Mane slept well.

Praise for Senegal’s goalkeeper.

Christian Eriksen arrived at Brentford.

John Terry recalled a meeting with Wayne Rooney.

A typical workout for a 40-year-old.

Thomas Muller wished Manuel Neuer a speedy recovery.

Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed the snow.

Cricket

KP hit back at his critics.

Winter Olympics

Kirsty Muir was delighted to reach the big air final.

Max Parrot showed his fighting spirit

There’s more to come from Kathryn Thomson.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was celebrating his weekend.

Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed breakfast.

Formula One

Nicholas Latifi scrubbed up well.

UK & international sports

