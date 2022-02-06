England lose second Women’s Ashes ODI

England v Australia â Womenâs Vitality Ashes â Third T20 â 1st Central County Ground

Australia have defeated England by five wickets in the second ODI of the Women’s Ashes in Melbourne.

The win pushed Australia to a 10-4 lead in the series.

Australia won the toss and sent England to bat first. The tourists, who dropped star bowler Katherine Brunt from the team for the day, only racked up 129 runs.

Ellyse Perry was firing from all cylinders today! Absolute gun #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oRQsLWft0B — Australian Women's Cricket Team ? (@AusWomenCricket) February 6, 2022

England’s lacklustre batting left them with the top score of 22 off 35 from Amy Jones.

The target was an easy one for Australia to chase and, despite the locals losing wickets quickly early on, they clinched the victory in the 36th over.