Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 51-year-old suffered a spinal stroke after undergoing emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection.

Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer
Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, months after suffering a spinal stroke.

The 51-year-old announced his latest setback on Instagram following a “routine check-up”.

Cairns had undergone emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection – a tear in the lining of the body’s main artery – before enduring weeks of complications culminating in a spinal stroke.

He was only discharged last week after 141 days of inpatient treatment at the University of Canberra Hospital.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZkx9xMvO25/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer. Big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine check-up,” Cairns said on the social media website.

“So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place, and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.”

He added: “Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round.”

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for his country between 1989 and 2006.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News