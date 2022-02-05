Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, months after suffering a spinal stroke.

The 51-year-old announced his latest setback on Instagram following a “routine check-up”.

Cairns had undergone emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection – a tear in the lining of the body’s main artery – before enduring weeks of complications culminating in a spinal stroke.

He was only discharged last week after 141 days of inpatient treatment at the University of Canberra Hospital.

“I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer. Big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine check-up,” Cairns said on the social media website.

“So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place, and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.”

He added: “Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round.”