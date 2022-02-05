Notification Settings

Declan Rice keeps celebration promise – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The midfielder scored West Ham’s leveller against Kidderminster.

West Ham’s Declan Rice (centre) celebrates against Kidderminster
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 5.

Football

Declan Rice is a man of his word.

CR7 celebrated his birthday.

Micah Richards joined the Kiddy fans.

Michail Antonio hailed Kidderminster.

Cricket

Justin Langer resigned as Australia coach.

Virat Kohli practised.

MMA

Conor McGregor had a family photo in the garden.

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill watched the rugby.

Winter Olympics

What a shot!

Ireland luger Elsa Desmond was proud.

Disappointment in Beijing.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had a message.

DC was back behind the wheel.

Max Verstappen was working out.

A personalised pancake day for Nicholas Latifi.

