Declan Rice keeps celebration promise – Saturday’s sporting social

Proudest moment of my life! I really can not put the emotions of last night into words, to carry the flag and lead out my team, I will cherish that memory to my last breath! Thank you again @TeamIreland Winter Olympics for giving me the honor. 2 days until racing starts, left go pic.twitter.com/NjdoKd9anw

— Elsa ❄️ (@DrElsaDesmond) February 5, 2022