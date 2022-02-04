Notification Settings

Winter Olympics freestyle: The difference between moguls, slopestyle and big air

Published:

There are various freestyle and snowboard disciplines taking place at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games – Preview Day Four

Katie Ormerod is scheduled to get her Winter Olympic campaign under way in the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualification round on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency explains the difference between the various freestyle ski and snowboard disciplines at the 2022 Games.

Moguls

Skiers descend individually down a bumpy course. They are scored mostly for their turns and rhythm, partly for the height and difficulty of their jumps, and partly for their speed. The scores are combined to discern the final positions.

Big air

The ski and snowboard big air events will be contested in central Beijing. Competitors leap off a ramp in excess of 50-metres high, and are scored for the size and difficulty of their rotations, flips and grabs.

Aerials

Skiers zoom up a near-vertical ramp before performing a series of twists and flips. Scores are determined based on height gained, the degree of the difficulty of the components, and the landing.

Slopestyle
Contested on both snowboards and skis, slopestyle sees each competitor take part in individual runs down a course scattered with rails, boxes and jumps, their respective scores obtained primarily through the variety and difficulty of tricks.

Half-pipe

Ski/snowboard-cross
Competitors race in heats of four down a course packed with jumps and banks. Falls and crashes are common – and often grounds for disqualification – with the first athlete over the line declared the winner.

