Steve Bruce keen to turn page on Newcastle ‘chapter’ with West Brom promotion

Steve Bruce has signed an 18-month deal with West Brom

New West Brom boss Steve Bruce wants to move on from his Newcastle nightmare as he targeted promotion with the Baggies.

The 61-year-old was appointed at Albion after being sacked by the Magpies in October, in the wake of the Saudi-led takeover of the club.

Despite being the focal point of fans’ anger throughout his two-year term, Bruce feels his reign at St James’ Park will stand the test of time.

He said: “Newcastle has gone, it was a chapter of my football life. I want them to succeed. It was a difficult time for me but maybe in a few years people will think finishing 12th and 13th wasn’t that bad after all.

Steve Bruce was the target of fan frustration at Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)

“That chapter has now left me, I want to look forward to taking West Brom forward and I’m very confident I can do that.

“You reflect on it, it was there, you look at it and you want it (the criticism) to go away. The only way you can do it though is to get back on the horse and not take the criticism too far.

“That was the real thing, to put it behind me, it’s gone and move forward.

“My job was to keep them in the Premier League and nothing has changed. I wish them the best of luck.”

Bruce has signed an 18-month contract after the Baggies sacked Valerien Ismael this week, just seven months into a four-year deal.

Albion have slipped to sixth in the Sky Bet Championship after three wins in 13 games to sit eight points behind the top two but Bruce believes he can revive their promotion hopes.

“I’ve always liked to think I’ve had a decent time in the Championship, I’d love to make it five (promotions), that is what I’m here for,” he added.

“If I didn’t think West Brom could get into the Premier League I wouldn’t be sitting here.