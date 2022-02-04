On this day in 2018: Harry Kane scores his 100th Premier League goal

Harry Kane, left, scoring his 100th Premier League goal

Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal as Tottenham twice came from behind to draw 2-2 against Liverpool on this day in 2018.

Kane, who had recently surpassed Teddy Sheringham to become Spurs’ all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, missed one penalty at Anfield before converting a second deep into injury time to reach a century of English top-flight goals.

After the game the England striker told Sky Sports: “I was praying (I would get the second chance). You don’t expect to especially when it’s deep into stoppage time but thankfully I got the second chance and I’m delighted to get my 100th goal in the Premier League.

“It’s great to be in that 100 club. It was nice to get something out of the game after a roller coaster of emotions.”

Kane became the first Tottenham player to reach the milestone and it took him just 136 games to do it.