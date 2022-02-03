Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK Athletics names Paula Dunn team leader for three major championships in 2022

UK & international sportsPublished:

Dunn will work alongside Christian Malcolm this year.

Paula Dunn will support the Olympic programme
Paula Dunn will support the Olympic programme

UK Athletics has named Paula Dunn as team leader for three major athletics championships in 2022.

The 57-year-old will support the Olympic programme for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, World Championships and European Championships.

Dunn has been head coach of the Paralympic programme since 2012 but has moved into a part-time role as she transitions out of the position.

Dunn will work alongside Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm and will lead the team at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade next month.

From May she will support the team full-time for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July and the European Athletics Championships in Munich in August.

She said: “I’m excited to be supporting the Olympic Programme athletes through what I have no doubt will be a thrilling 2022.

“I’m looking forward to working with Christian and the rest of the team staff to ensure every championship campaign is the best it can be to give the GB & NI team world class support.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News