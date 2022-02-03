Finn Russell v Marcus Smith – Calcutta Cup fly-half battle will be key

Fly-halves Marcus Smith and Finn Russell go head to head in Scotland's Six Nations opener against England at Murrayfield

Scotland and England will resume international rugby’s oldest rivalry when they clash in the Guinness Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Here the PA news agency examines a key battle that will help shape the outcome as playmakers Finn Russell and Marcus Smith go head to head.

Finn Russell – Racing 92

The international game’s most creative fly-half, Russell has the individual brilliance to single-handedly take the opposition apart. Transformed the Lions’ attacking game when he came on early in the decisive final Test against South Africa last summer. Has so much range to his kicking and passing games and stands flat to the line, enhancing his effectiveness in attack. But, for all his skills, he can be prone to making costly errors on the occasion his instincts betray him.

Marcus Smith – Harlequins