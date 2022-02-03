Ashley Cole joins Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Everton

Ashley Cole is to take on a coaching role at Everton

Ashley Cole is to join Frank Lampard’s backroom team at Everton.

The 41-year-old has been named as first-team coach at Goodison Park and again sees Cole link up with his former Chelsea and England team-mate Lampard, who was confirmed as the Toffees’ new manager on Monday.

Cole retired as a player in 2019 after a brief spell playing under Lampard at Derby. He later took on a role as academy coach at Chelsea while Lampard was first-team manager at Stamford Bridge.

Everton can confirm the appointment of Ashley Cole as First-Team Coach.#EFC ? — Everton (@Everton) February 3, 2022

His new position at Everton will not impact his duties with England Under-21s, for whom Cole remains Lee Carsley’s assistant.

Lampard told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

“He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England Under-21s.

“He’ll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff.”

Lampard (left) and Cole (right) enjoyed considerable success at Chelsea (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Cole will join a backroom team that includes Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson as assistant managers, Paul Clement as first-team coach, Chris Jones as first-team coach and head of performance, and Alan Kelly as goalkeeping coach.

Cole said: “I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.