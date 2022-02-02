Yorkshire call off EGM that was due to vote on changes to board structure

Yorkshire have called off an EGM that was due to vote on changes to board structure

A key meeting of Yorkshire members to vote on changes to the structure of the board has been cancelled, the club have said.

The extraordinary general meeting, which had been due to start at 6pm on Wednesday evening, has been seen as a key step in the county’s governance overhaul in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis.

It was also expected that a decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on whether to restore international cricket to Headingley this summer would be taken based on the outcome of the EGM.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, a spokesperson for the county said: “Yorkshire County Cricket Club can confirm that it has cancelled the extraordinary general meeting which was to take place on February 2 at Headingley, after it has come to our attention that the meeting was not properly called.

“The club will arrange for a further EGM to be convened as soon as practicable and preferably before the end of this month.