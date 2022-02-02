Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tour de France winner Egan Bernal to have more surgery on his spine

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 25-year-old revealed how close he was to being left paraplegic from the accident.

Egan Bernal
Egan Bernal

Two-time Grand Tour winner Egan Bernal is set for further spinal surgery as he recovers from a horror training crash in Colombia.

The 2019 Tour de France winner and 2021 Giro d’Italia champion remains in intensive care at the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota after hitting a stationary bus at high speed while riding on his time trial bike on January 24.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Bernal suffered fractured vertebrae, broke his right femur, right patella and ribs, and also suffered chest trauma and a punctured lung in the incident.

In a post on his social media page, the 25-year-old had revealed how close he was to being left paraplegic.

Following his initial emergency treatment, the Bogota hospital said Bernal was set to undergo more secondary procedures on his hand and mouth.

The statement added the Ineos Grenadiers rider was making good progress, having had medication used to treat low blood pressure withdrawn.

However, a subsequent update then confirmed new diagnostic imaging had revealed the need for a second operation on his spine, which will take place on Wednesday.

“This intervention will favour his process of rehabilitation,” the statement read.

“We advance with the patient in all his processes of recovery, confident of a swift improvement.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News