Dele’s a Toffee and Norris returns to the day job – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Dele Alli and Lando Norris
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 2.

Football

Dele Alli was in blue.

And his old team-mate said bye.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Barcelona arrival was finalised.

Micah Richards could have a new job shortly…

Another award nomination for Robert Lewandowski.

Another Brazil goal for Raphinha.

Happy birthdays…

Emiliano Buendia was thrilled to make his Argentina debut.

Alan Shearer reminisced.

Cricket

Sam Billings was home after over four months on the road.

Winter Olympics

The joys of covering the Beijing Games.

The wait was nearly over.

Rugby

The RFU and RFL had a new patron.

Formula One

Lando Norris was back to work at McLaren.

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to the Alfa Romeo unveiling.

Golf

All green for Ian Poulter.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was helping athletes of the future.

Darts

The Premier League was almost here.

