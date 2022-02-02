Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds make winning start to mixed curling campaign

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – February 2nd

Fourteen years after Michael Phelps splashed his way into Olympic history, the famous ‘Water Cube’ turned to ice and British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds started the Beijing Winter Olympics by surging to a winning start of their own.

Mouat and Dodds, the reigning mixed curling world champions, secured an encouraging 9-5 opening victory over world bronze medallists Sweden in the first phase of the 10-team round-robin competition.

A three-point steal on the Swedish power-play in the penultimate end effectively sealed victory for the Scots, although they had to rely on an uncharacteristic miss by Sweden’s Almida De Vall with her final stone to evade being taken to an extra end.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat stole three points on the Swedish power-play (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We will be trying to improve on that but it is a great start,” said Mouat. “We have never actually played that team before. We know they will be at the top end of their table at the end of the week so are really chuffed with how we played.

“To be in the same arena as all those amazing athletes before like Phelps and (Rebecca) Adlington means a lot to us, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

The atmosphere in the inevitably re-named ‘Ice Cube’ was helped by the addition of around 200 Chinese spectators, all of whom had undergone a period of quarantine in order to enter the ‘closed loop’ system and enter the venue’s stands.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat face a busy schedule ahead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

If it hardly saw a repeat of the kind of frenzy that greeted Phelps’ eight-medal success at the summer Games in 2008, it still marked a notable moment both in these unprecedented Beijing Games and the respective careers of these Olympic debutants.

It was an encouraging display fashioned by the hand of Dodds, who played a neat angle promotion – a kind of plant – to establish a three-point lead in the third, before her inch-perfect guard in the seventh led to the Swedes gifting the match-winning advantage.

Dodds said she is looking forward to meeting up with her women’s team-mates, including skip Eve Muirhead, who were yet to arrive in Beijing at the time Dodds and Mouat were fashioning their positive start.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are the reigning curling mixed doubles world champions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is nice to be the first athletes from GB to compete – that is a real honour in itself,” said Dodds. “The rest of our team are probably somewhere in the air, and it will be good to catch up again and pass back some information.”

Mouat and Dodds faced a fast turnaround as they were due to play a double-header on Thursday against both Canada and Switzerland, but GB Curling’s Olympic coach David Murdoch said they should be pleased with their opening performance.

Murdoch, a men’s silver medallist in Sochi in 2014, said: “Adjusting to the ice is always an interesting one. You are always going to have a couple of mistakes until people start to read the ice.