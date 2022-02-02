Ashley Giles leaves England role with future of Chris Silverwood still uncertain

Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles has stepped down from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket and the future of head coach Chris Silverwood remains uncertain.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced Giles’ departure on Wednesday night as they review a disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat and a poor sequence of results throughout 2021.

But the ECB has yet to confirm what the future holds for Silverwood and batting coach Graham Thorpe after England lost nine of their 15 Tests last year and were beaten in the T20 World Cup semi-finals in November.

Chair of the ECB cricket committee and former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss will take over from Giles on a temporary basis and prepare the squad for next month’s three-Test series in the West Indies.

Giles apologised for England’s dismal showing Down Under after defeat in the decisive third Test in Melbourne, but insisted a mass clear-out at the top was not the answer to deep-lying problems that were to blame for the team’s decline in the red-ball format.

But despite Giles’ warnings, the former Test spinner has departed and the ECB could make further changes.

Giles said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support they’ve given me, particularly all the staff and the players, as well as the board for giving me this opportunity.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.

Sir Andrew Strauss, left, will take over as England men’s director of cricket on a temporary basis (John Walton/PA)

“Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over world champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain (the) fourth ranked Test team and our under-19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success for the future.

“I’m now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

Strauss made his recommendations to the board after receiving a report on England’s Ashes failures from Giles and Silverwood last week.

Main criticisms of their leadership have been over team selection and decision-making in Australia and the controversial rotation policy throughout last year due to a crowded schedule during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former England captain Michael Atherton said this week that the men’s Ashes performances were “a damning reflection on the coaching and managerial positions around the team”.

Atherton added: “Players who have respect for captains and coaches don’t go down like that.”

There was also heavy criticism of England’s touring party for a drinking session in the early hours between players of both teams after the fifth Test defeat in Hobart, which the ECB investigated.

Announcing Giles’ departure, the ECB said: “Ashley is leaving after three years in the role during which England men became 50-over world champions and are currently ranked the world’s best T20I side, 2nd in ODIs and 4th for Tests.

“Sir Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis and will put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement.”

England head coach Chris Silverwood’s future remains uncertain (Jason O’Brien/PA)

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison added: “I’m extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men’s cricket over the last three years.

“Under his leadership the teams have scored some notable results, most memorably the dramatic victory in the 2019 ICC men’s Cricket World Cup, while dealing with some of the most challenging times English cricket has ever been through.

“He’s highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England men’s cricket.

“Off the back of a disappointing men’s Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed.”