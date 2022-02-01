New England Patriots boss Robert Kraft leads tributes after Tom Brady retirement

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) embraces Tom Brady

Tributes have poured in from the NFL and beyond after seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement.

After a false alarm on Saturday evening, Brady made his official announcement on Tuesday following an illustrious 22-year career.

The New England Patriots, where Brady spent the first 20 years of his career and won six of his seven Super Bowls, were conspicuous by their absence in his retirement announcement and list of thank-yous but owner Robert Kraft paid a warm tribute to his former player.

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” Kraft wrote.

“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true. I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will.”

Bruce Arians, Brady’s coach for the last two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was also quick to congratulate him.

Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you, 1⃣2⃣.

“Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time and he set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop,” he said in a statement released by the team.

“It has been an honour to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn’t have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s official website: “Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL.

“An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL.”

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field." Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement:

Brady’s long-time quarterback rival Peyton Manning said: “Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career. To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels, is absolutely incredible.

“It was an honour and a privilege to compete against him on the field and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. Congratulations again, pal!”

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, AFC East rivals of the Patriots throughout Brady’s run of greatness, both said farewell with light-hearted references to his dominance.

“This better be real,” the Jets tweeted, in reference to Saturday’s confusion.

But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, @TomBrady. We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will.

“But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, Tom Brady. We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will.”

The Bills added: “Congratulations on the career of all NFL careers, Tom Brady. We were honoured to have been in your division so long to watch your greatness first hand. (JK we’re still getting over it.)”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted “Congrats to the Greatest”, while Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey quipped: “The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me.”

Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback beaten by Brady in a memorable Super Bowl LI comeback, wrote: “Congrats Tom Brady on an amazing 22-year career. 7 Super Bowls (wish it was 6) and countless other records will be hard for anyone to pass.”

Basketball great Magic Johnson wrote: “Thank you Tom Brady for 22 years that gave us 7 Super Bowls, several broken records, and making every teammate you played with better. That’s why you are the GOAT.”