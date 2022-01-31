Former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan announces his retirement

Tim Bresnan celebrates a wicket for England

Former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has called time on his career.

Bresnan, 36, a double-Ashes winner, was contracted to Warwickshire for 2022 but says that, although his head was willing to tackle the new season, his body was not.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision but, after returning to winter training, I feel that this is the right time,” he said.

“I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year but, deep down, I feel I can’t reach the high standards that I set myself and my team-mates.

“The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me but, whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not.

“I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it’s been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country.

“Growing up I never would have believed how lucky I was to play with and against some of the finest cricketers to grace the game.”

Tim Bresnan amassed 7,138 runs and 575 wickets in a first-class playing career spanning three decades (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bresnan played 142 times for England – including 23 Tests – and was part of the Ashes-winning squads in 2010-11 and 2013. He was also a member of the England side that won the 2010 World T20 trophy for the first time.

He amassed 7,138 runs and 575 wickets in a first-class playing career spanning three decades, the bulk of it with Yorkshire, who he helped win back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015.

Bresnan spent 19 years with his home county for whom he played a total of 198 first-class matches, 279 List A games and 173 T20 matches.

He left in June 2020 saying he needed a change of environment, did not want to block the path of the club’s promising youngsters and joined Warwickshire on a two-year deal.

Bresnan last season helped the Bears win the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy double.

In the winter he was implicated in the Azeem Rafiq racism case at his old county and, after apologising for any distress caused to his former team-mate, along with other players, coaches and management at Warwickshire, agreed to take part in cultural awareness and appreciation training.

Bresnan added: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to represent England and Yorkshire and those memories will never leave me.

“The opportunity to wear the Three Lions is something that should never be taken for granted and I’m proud to have played a very small part in our country’s storied history.”

Tim Bresnan in wicket-taking form for Warwickshire (Nick Potts/PA)

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace, who was assistant coach with England under Peter Moores and Trevor Bayliss and briefly worked as second XI coach at Yorkshire, said: “Tim has had an astounding career.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with him throughout his cricketing journey and he has been a marvellous servant to the game.

“When Tim joined Warwickshire, I believed he could make a huge impact to our side with his experience, knowledge and attitude and as a County Champion, he has certainly achieved that.

“His performances for the club have been exemplary and the impact he made on that final day against Somerset will be something that no Bear will ever forget.

“During his international career, Tim rose to the occasion when his country needed him and his achievements on the biggest stage show how talented and driven, he is.

“Sadly, for us all, Tim can’t continue, but he deserves a huge amount of credit for making this call with plenty of time ahead of the season.