Katie Taylor to headline historic show at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor will headline at Madison Square Gardens in April

Katie Taylor is set to make history on April 30 when she fights Amanda Serrano in the first female bout to headline at Madison Square Garden.

The undisputed world lightweight champion will be the main event on a Matchroom show in New York.

Irish boxer Taylor and seven-weight world champion Serrano will write a new chapter in the 140-year history of the famous venue when they headline there in three months’ time.

See it, believe it, achieve it! This is the moment that changes everything, The World will stop on April 30th and watch the undisputed World Champion @KatieTaylor face the 7 division World Champ @Serranosisters @TheGarden live on @DAZNBoxing @jakepaul #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/NvLDmb4NYx — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 27, 2022

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for,” former Olympic gold medallist Taylor said.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I’m very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this, so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport.

“It’s such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Madison Square Garden was the venue for Anthony Joshua’s shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in the summer of 2019, the first defeat of the Briton’s career.

Taylor has fought at the New York arena twice and been successful on both occasions, with the most recent on the same night as Joshua’s stunning defeat two and a half years ago.

A majority decision victory over Delfine Persoon was controversial at the time but saw the Bray-born boxer become undisputed champion in a fight widely recognised as one of the greats.

Success over Persoon in more emphatic fashion during a rematch at Matchroom’s HQ in Brentford in the Covid-19 pandemic put to bed any lingering doubts over Taylor’s standing and she will now get the opportunity to make even more history on April 30.

Opponent Serrano was last in action in December and took her record to 42-1-1 with a unanimous decision win over Miriam Gutierrez.

She said: “It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor.

“Since I was a young girl, my only boyfriend has been boxing. I have dedicated my life to him, and this event makes that commitment worth every minute.

“On April 30 I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide.”

Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn worked with Jake Paul, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, on the deal at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’.

Taylor, who has won all 20 of her professional fights, and Serrano are set to go head-to-head for the first time next Wednesday in New York before another meeting in London later in February.

“From the moment Katie Taylor stepped into my office, this is the moment we always dreamed of,” Hearn added.

“The moment the world would stop and watch the two greatest female fighters on the planet headline at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

“Taylor v Serrano is a fight for the history books. Yes, it’s the by far the biggest female fight of all time but it’s also one of the biggest fights of all time, the undisputed world and Olympic champion against the seven-division world champion.