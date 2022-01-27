Ashleigh Barty to face Danielle Collins in final – day 11 at the Australian Open

A true legend whose impact on the game of tennis will live on in perpetuity.

Congratulations on your retirement, @DylanAlcott, and thank you for all you have done to allow the next generation of wheelchair tennis players to dream big. #AusOpen #AusOpen2022 https://t.co/YGEcJNt5f9

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 27, 2022